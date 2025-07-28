 Skip to main content
American City & County and Smart Cities Dive are combining

The AC&C staff will continue reporting on key state and local government issues under the Smart Cities Dive brand.

Published July 28, 2025
Rachel H. Pollack's headshot
Managing Editor

American City & County is joining forces with Smart Cities Dive to continue its work under the Smart Cities Dive brand. Both publications became part of Informa TechTarget when that company launched in December.

Together, the reporters and editors are providing in-depth coverage of the most impactful news and trends shaping local government. Our goal is to remain the trusted source of news and information for state and local government leaders. 

What issues do you think are most important for the newly combined team to address? To share a story idea, contact the editorial team at [email protected], or reach out to the team members:

  • Senior Reporter Dan Zukowski covers public transportation, intercity and high-speed passenger rail, road safety issues and advanced technologies including urban air mobility and robotaxis.
  • Editor Robyn Griggs Lawrence covers public safety as well as sustainability, climate adaptation and resilience.
  • Editor Ryan Kushner covers housing and zoning, including innovative ways to address homelessness and increase affordable housing, as well as artificial intelligence and emerging technology in local government.
  • Editor Michelle Havich covers government operations, finance and procurement. 

Much of the great content you have enjoyed on the American City & County website will be available on Smart Cities Dive, including the Municipal Cost Index and AC&C’s long-running awards programs, the Crown Communities Award and the Exemplary Public Service Award. 

To get the top local government news and insights delivered free to your inbox daily, sign up here.

You can also contact Smart Cities Dive to

We will build on American City & County’s 116-year legacy of being the voice of state and local government by providing essential news, trends, policy alternatives and innovative solutions to common challenges. Read, subscribe, follow us on LinkedIn or Facebook, and let us know what you think. 

Filed Under: Governance & Finance

